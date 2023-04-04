The Project

Reserve Bank Of Australia Holds Rates After Ten Successive Hikes

The Reserve Bank of Australia held interest rates at 3.6 per cent in April after 10 successive rate hikes.

While it's welcome relief for mortgage holders, RBA governor Philip Lowe warned there might be further tightening of monetary policy in the future.

"The decision to hold interest rates steady this month provides the board with more time to assess the state of the economy and the outlook in an environment of considerable uncertainty," he said.

"In assessing when and how much further interest rates need to increase, the board will be paying close attention to developments in the global economy, trends in household spending and the outlook for inflation and the labour market."

The RBA believes inflation has peaked in Australia and believes it will decline by about three per cent in mid-2025.

"While today's decision will come as a relief for a lot of Australians, we know people will continue to struggle. That's why the costs of living are the primary focus of our economic plan and the upcoming budget." Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

