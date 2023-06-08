Reserve Bank Chief Philip Lowe Under Fire For Spend Less, Work More Comments

The 61-year-old commented on Wednesday, a day after the central bank rose rates for the 12th time since May last year, bringing them to an 11-year high of 4.1 per cent.

Dr Lowe said at the summit, “If people can cut back spending, or in some cases find additional hours of work, that would put them back into a positive cash flow position.’’

“People are affording to pay their mortgages even as they roll off from the fixed-rate loans to variable-rate loans. People are having to cut back with spending, and I think that’s going to be the environment we’re operating in for a while.”