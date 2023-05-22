The Project

Researchers Say They’ve Figured Out The Best Way To Make The Perfect Cup Of Tea

It’s one of the few things you can judge a person on; do they put the milk first or the water first in their cup of tea?

With International Tea Day just having passed us by, researchers believe they’ve settled the debate thanks to science.

Professor Alan Mackie of Leeds University found that pouring milk on the tea bag first was the best way to make sure the flavours of the tea were strongest.

The research was particularly useful for people who live in hard water areas, which is about half of Britons.

The different minerals found in hard water inhibit the flavour compounds from forming.

Professor Mackie said the proteins in milk lower the mineral content in water, making the flavours stronger, the Daily Mail reported.

“Flavour by and large is produced by the different compounds in tea, including tannins in particular,” Professor Mackie said.

“The more minerals present in water, the more difficult it is for these compounds to develop the flavour - resulting in the dull cuppas you get in hard water areas.

“Making tea the traditional way - steeping a bag in hot water before removing it and adding milk - results in the tannins turning into solids before they can develop the flavour properly.”

