Researchers Say July Had The Hottest Monthly Global Average Temperatures Since Records Started

More than 81 per cent of the world’s population sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature, according to a US-based science group.

Climate Central, a science non-profit establishment, say they have figured out a way to calculate how much climate change has affected daily weather.

A report released on Wednesday saw researchers reporting across 4711 cities and found climate change fingerprints in 4,019 of them. 

The study found that the burning of coal, oil and natural gas had made it three times more likely to be hotter on at least one day in those cities.

According to Climate Central, human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people, with more than 2 billion people feeling climate change-boosted warmth daily.

“We really are experiencing climate change just about everywhere”, said Andrew Pershing, Climate Central Vice President for Science.

The day with the most widespread climate-change effect was July 10, when 3.5 billion people experienced extreme heat, as stated in the report.

According to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer, July 7 was the hottest day globally during the month.

