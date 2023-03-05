Researchers Name Fungal-Killing Chemical Compound After Keanu Reeves Because Of His ‘Extremely Deadly’ Roles

Researchers at Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology discovered the compounds, which are molecules commonly found in bacteria called lipopeptides, were effective treatment against human fungal infections.

And as organisms are becoming more and more resistant to antifungals, the researchers were impressed with the compounds' effectiveness, and named them after the 'John Wick' and 'The Matrix' actor.

“The lipopeptides kill so efficiently that we named them after Keanu Reeves because he, too, is extremely deadly in his roles,” Götze said in a statement.

“We have a crisis in anti-infectives. … Many human-pathogenic fungi are now resistant to antimycotics (antifungals) — partly because they are used in large quantities in agricultural fields.”

The antimicrobial compounds have been named 'keanumycins', in a nod to Keanu Reeves.