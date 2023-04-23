Researchers May Have Found Out How To Stop Your Hair Turning Grey

Published in the peer-reviewed journal, Nature, the study looked at the melanocyte stem cells, which are known to control hair colour, in mice.

The study conducted by NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine found that during youth, the cells are quite dynamic and move back and forth in the hair follicle compartments, giving the hair its colour.

As time goes on and ageing processes start, the cells slow down and get stuck in the hair follicle bulge. This prevents the cell from being able to do its job and give hair its colour.

The scientists believe that it is possible to get the cells moving again and thus reverse the greying of hair.

“This adds to our basic understanding of how melanocyte stem cells work to colour hair,” study lead and postdoctoral fellow, Qi Sun, said.

“The newfound mechanisms raise the possibility that the same fixed positioning of melanocyte stem cells may exist in humans.

“If so, it presents a potential pathway for reversing or preventing the greying of human hair by helping jammed cells to move again between developing hair follicle compartments,” Sun explained.

Senior investigator of the study and professor at the Ronald O Perelman Department of Dermatology and the Department of Cell Biology at NYU Langone Health, Mayumi Ito, said: “It is the loss of chameleon-like function in melanocyte stem cells that may be responsible for greying and loss of hair colour.”