Researchers May Finally Have Figured Out If The Chicken Or The Egg Came First

Well, according to researchers at Bristol University in the U.K., we finally have an answer.

The chicken came first!

According to the research, chickens’ ancestors may not have laid eggs.

It is a long-held belief by scientists that laying hard-shell eggs was an evolutionary move more than 300 million years ago by amniotes, which includes mammals, lizard, crocodilians and birds.

But the researchers from Bristol University teamed up with researchers from Nanjing University in China, have found that some species of oviparous (egg-laying species) may have evolved from viviparous (species that give birth to live young).

“We can be pretty sure many of the dinosaurs laid hard-shelled eggs way back in evolutionary time,” said Professor Michael Benton from Bristol University.

“[Our research] doesn’t change that, but it does change our assumption that the hard-shelled egg was a very early occurrence that was key to the success of amniotes.

“[There was] more of a diversity of reproductive modes, especially the ability to retain the young through extended embryo retention (EER).”