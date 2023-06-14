The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Researchers May Finally Have Figured Out If The Chicken Or The Egg Came First

Researchers May Finally Have Figured Out If The Chicken Or The Egg Came First

Is the age-old question, what came first, the chicken or the egg?

Well, according to researchers at Bristol University in the U.K., we finally have an answer.

The chicken came first!

According to the research, chickens’ ancestors may not have laid eggs.

It is a long-held belief by scientists that laying hard-shell eggs was an evolutionary move more than 300 million years ago by amniotes, which includes mammals, lizard, crocodilians and birds.

But the researchers from Bristol University teamed up with researchers from Nanjing University in China, have found that some species of oviparous (egg-laying species) may have evolved from viviparous (species that give birth to live young).

“We can be pretty sure many of the dinosaurs laid hard-shelled eggs way back in evolutionary time,” said Professor Michael Benton from Bristol University.

“[Our research] doesn’t change that, but it does change our assumption that the hard-shelled egg was a very early occurrence that was key to the success of amniotes.

“[There was] more of a diversity of reproductive modes, especially the ability to retain the young through extended embryo retention (EER).”

New Study Says To Forget About Aiming For 10,000 Steps A Day
NEXT STORY

New Study Says To Forget About Aiming For 10,000 Steps A Day

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Study Says To Forget About Aiming For 10,000 Steps A Day

    New Study Says To Forget About Aiming For 10,000 Steps A Day

    The magical number of 10,000 steps a day is not evidence-based.
    Singer Katy Perry To Appeal Trademark Loss Against Aussie Designer Katie Perry

    Singer Katy Perry To Appeal Trademark Loss Against Aussie Designer Katie Perry

    Artist Katy Perry to challenge trademark loss to Katie Perry after Katy Perry was found to have infringed designer Katie Perry's trademark.
    Missing Aussie Hiker Found Dead In Canadian Wilderness

    Missing Aussie Hiker Found Dead In Canadian Wilderness

    A Brisbane woman has been found dead in the Canadian wilderness after appearing to have slipped on steep terrain while hiking.
    Actor Miriam Margoyles Goes Nude In British Vogue And Says She “Wouldn’t Want To Be Straight For Anything”

    Actor Miriam Margoyles Goes Nude In British Vogue And Says She “Wouldn’t Want To Be Straight For Anything”

    Actor Miriam Margoyles has been featured on the cover of British Vogue for Pride Month, discussing her sexuality and saying she “wouldn’t want to be straight for anything”.
    One Last Beatles Record To Be Released This Year After Being Finished By AI

    One Last Beatles Record To Be Released This Year After Being Finished By AI

    Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to create "the last Beatles record", which is set to be released later this year.