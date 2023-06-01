Researchers Make Breakthrough In Endometriosis Treatment

Sydney researchers have discovered a world-first breakthrough that could change the treatment of endometriosis.

The breakthrough was found after researchers from Sydney's Royal Hospital for Women observed changes in grown tissue from every form of endometriosis. They then compared how each responded to different forms of treatment.

This means that researchers can vary treatments from different forms of endometriosis and determine what treatments are necessary.

Sydney Royal Hospital for Women's Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Jason Abbott compared the development to the treatment of breast cancer thirty years earlier.

The disease affects one in nine women, with the severity of the pain varying between each woman.

Some symptoms include heavy periods, abdominal pain, bloating, bleeding from the bladder and anxiety triggered by pain and infertility.

Australian fashion designer Kate Ford has been living with endometriosis for 15 years and says the intense pain can hit any moment.

"You can be good one second, just sitting there smiling, no pain, and then within a minute, it's like the life has been wiped out of you.

"You go white, you faint, you're vomiting, you're in pain, like someone's stabbing you in the stomach."