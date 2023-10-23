Researchers Have Found The Ten Oldest Jokes In Human History

A study by the University of Wolverhampton has catalogued some of the oldest jokes in human history and in a classic David Letterman style, we’ve pulled together a list of the top gags from human history.

10) 300 - 400 AD: Ancient Greek Barbers

This joke was found within the pages of the world's oldest surviving joke book, a fourth-century text called 'Philogelos' which means ‘Laughter-Lover’. Here’s how it goes:

Asked by the court barber how he wanted his hair cut, the king replied: "In silence".

9) 300 - 400 AD: Greek Donkey

Here’s another from the same book. This time tackling the Ancient Greeks favourite topic - the idiot.

'Wishing to teach his donkey not to eat, a pedant did not offer him any food,' it reads.

'When the donkey died of hunger, he said: "I've had a great loss! Just when he had learned not to eat, he died".'

Not bad!

8) 63 BC-14 AD: Ancient Roman ‘Your’ Mum Joke

Nothing hits harder than a ‘Yo Mamma’ joke, and apparently the Ancient Romans agreed!

'The Emperor Augustus was touring the Empire, when he noticed a man in the crowd who bore a striking resemblance to himself,' it reads.

'Intrigued, he asked: 'Was your mother at one time in service at the Palace?'

'"No, your Highness," the man replied, "but my father was".'

7) 30 BC: Dirty Egyptian Gags

This one was said to have been written around the time Marc Anthony and Cleopatra killed themselves by snakebite. But do you think this joke is a killer?

'Man is even more eager to copulate than a donkey. His purse is what restrains him.'

Reads almost like a tweet!

6) 429 BC: Greek Brain Teaser

A slightly more highbrow joke comes from 'Oedipus Tyrannus', a play by the Greek playwright Sophocles. But in these modern times it reads more like a riddle:

Question: What animal walks on four feet in the morning, two at noon and three at evening? Answer: Man. He goes on all fours as a baby, on two feet as a man and uses a cane in old age.

5) 800 BC: Pun-tastic

They say you should kill them with kindness, but that’s not how Odysseus does it in Homer’s The Odyssey. He manages to kill a scary Cyclops with something much worse…a pun!

Odysseus tells the Cyclops that his real name is "Nobody",' it reads.

When Odysseus instructs his men to attack the Cyclops, the Cyclops shouts:

"Help, Nobody is attacking me!"

No one comes to help.

4) 1100 BC: Marriage Material

Who doesn’t love a classic ‘men are from Mars, women are from Venus’ observational joke? Most people actually, most people don’t really like them.

But this one from an unknown author - might be the first one in existence!

'A woman who was blind in one eye has been married to a man for 20 years,' it reads.

'When he found another woman he said to her, "I shall divorce you because you are said to be blind in one eye."

'And she answered him: "Have you just discovered that after 20 years of marriage?"'

3) 1200 BC: Sumeria Head-Scratcher

Joke structure has evolved quite a bit over the centuries which is why this one reads more like a riddle than a traditional set-up punchline combination.

'Three ox drivers from Adab were thirsty: one owned the ox, the other owned the cow and the other owned the wagon's load,' it reads.

'The owner of the ox refused to get water because he feared his ox would be eaten by a lion; the owner of the cow refused because he thought his cow might wander off into the desert; the owner of the wagon refused because he feared his load would be stolen.

'So they all went. In their absence, the ox made love to the cow which gave birth to a calf, which ate the wagon's load.

'Problem: Who owns the calf?'

2) 1800-1600 BC: First Sex Joke Ever

Ahh, the sex joke - one of the more satisfying joke styles out there. The world's second-oldest joke was discovered in an Ancient Egyptian storybook written sometime between 1800 and 1600 BC.

'How do you entertain a bored pharaoh?' it reads.

'You sail a boatload of young women dressed only in fishing nets down the Nile and urge the pharaoh to go catch a fish.'

1) 1900 BC: The Oldest Joke In The World

The world's oldest joke was revealed to be a Sumerian proverb, written over 4,000 years ago. This is the first recorded piece of humour in human history and might not have aged so gracefully.

Something which has never occurred since time immemorial. A young woman did not fart in her husband's lap.

Historical proof comedy truly is the most noble of artforms*.

*fartforms.