Researchers Have Found That Little Baby Chimps Love Showing Off To Their Mum

Researchers have recorded baby chimpanzees showing objects to their mothers for approval.

Aw, how adorable is that? When they’re not flinging poo at each other or shrieking from the top of their lungs, researchers have recorded baby chimpanzees showing objects to their mothers for approval.

A trait thought only to be inflicted on human parents.

Sorry, enjoyed by human parents, I mean.

Footage captured by a British research team documents a wild chimpanzee encouraging her mother to look at a leaf she had found.

The adorable account shows that the creatures share objects just to get the attention of others.

And you have to feel for poor mum, too, surrounded by nothing but leaves, pretending to be interested in this one.

I guess we really are very closely related.

The chimp in question, Fiona, was observed doing this 84 times over time, allowing the researchers to rule out other reasons for the behaviour, such as initiating play or sharing food.

Or leaf obsession, maybe? That’s probably a thing in chimpanzees.

If food sharing was the motive, for example, Fiona would have given the leaf to her mother, but on each occasion, she puts the leaf under her mother’s nose and then takes it back.

Chimpanzees share 98.7% of their DNA with humans, so it stands to reason that Fiona’s mother should be subjected to the same crap the rest of us have to put up with.

In fact, I bet if we explored that jungle in Uganda, we’d find a tree trunk somewhere with leaves and other pieces of Fiona’s “artwork” pinned to it.

