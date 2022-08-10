Researchers Have Found Rainwater Everywhere In The World Is Unsafe To Drink Due To Man-Made ‘Forever Chemicals’

“Forever chemicals’, such as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were found by researchers in rainwaters as remote as Antarctica and on the Tibetan Plateau.

The study by researchers at Stockholm Stockholm University and ETH Zurich University said the man-made chemicals made the water unsafe to drink as they don’t break down in the environment.

“Based on the latest U.S. guidelines for PFOA in drinking water, rainwater everywhere would be judged unsafe to drink," said Ian Cousins, the study's lead author.

"Although in the industrial world we don’t often drink rainwater, many people around the world expect it to be safe to drink and it supplies many of our drinking water sources."

In a press release, the Green Science Policy Institute said the hazardous chemicals are “spread globally in the atmosphere”.

Over the last 20 years, the guidelines for the amount of PFAS in drinking water, surface waters and soils have been decreased as experts gain new insights into their toxicity.

The study was published in Environmental Science & Technology.