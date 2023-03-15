The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Researchers Have Discovered The Exact Number Of Coffees You Need To Reduce The Risk Of Diabetes And Cardiovascular Disease

Researchers Have Discovered The Exact Number Of Coffees You Need To Reduce The Risk Of Diabetes And Cardiovascular Disease

Someone tell Pedro Pascal. His coffee order is six shots of espresso over ice!!

Swedish scientists have revealed that drinking three cups of coffee a day could be enough to reduce the risk of diabetes.

Published in BMJ Medicine, researchers highlighted that high levels of caffeine in the blood were found to be linked to lower rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Karolinska Institutet’s Dr Susanna Larsn said further studies would be needed to show a link on how calorie-free, caffeinated drinks may “play a role in reducing the risk of obesity”.

“Our findings suggest that caffeine might, at least in part, explain the inverse association between coffee consumption and risk of type 2 diabetes.”

Clinical scientist at Imperial College London, Dr Dipender Gill, says that these findings will direct further studies on whether or not drinking more coffees can help people lose weight.

However, she warns against upping your caffeine intake, “Certainly people shouldn’t start drinking more coffee or tea to try and lose weight, and that’s also because coffee and tea and caffeine can have adverse effects as well.”

"So some people might find it difficult to sleep and some people can get palpitations, so I think, based on this study, people should not change their lifestyle or behaviour, but our findings should be used to direct further research including potential clinical studies."

@alexafromspace Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders #pedropascal #pedropascalstarbucks #starbucksdrinks #pedropascaledit #zaddy #fyp #espressotiktok ♬ Hey Sexy Lady [Feat. Brian & Tony Gold] - Shaggy
There Is A Reason You Wake Up At 3 AM And Catastrophise Your Whole Life
NEXT STORY

There Is A Reason You Wake Up At 3 AM And Catastrophise Your Whole Life

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    There Is A Reason You Wake Up At 3 AM And Catastrophise Your Whole Life

    There Is A Reason You Wake Up At 3 AM And Catastrophise Your Whole Life

    And it’s not just because your cat is screaming at you.
    WA Premier Mark McGowan Drops The F-Bomb On A Live Microphone

    WA Premier Mark McGowan Drops The F-Bomb On A Live Microphone

    Always assume every microphone is on and every phone is on a call to your Mum.
    Woman Rants On TikTok After Walking Out On Date Because They Refused To Pay $3 For Cheese

    Woman Rants On TikTok After Walking Out On Date Because They Refused To Pay $3 For Cheese

    A woman’s TikTok rant has backfired after walking out on her date because he refused to pay $3 for a slice of Cheese on his burger.
    NSW Couple Win Same $1 Million Lotto Prize After Lucky Mistake By The Husband

    NSW Couple Win Same $1 Million Lotto Prize After Lucky Mistake By The Husband

    A NSW couple has been left $2 million richer after they won twice on the same lotto draw.
    Nurses To Sue NSW Government Over Staff Shortages

    Nurses To Sue NSW Government Over Staff Shortages

    Legal action will be launched against the NSW government by nurses and midwives over staffing ratios they say are leaving patients with inadequate care.