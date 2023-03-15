Researchers Have Discovered The Exact Number Of Coffees You Need To Reduce The Risk Of Diabetes And Cardiovascular Disease

Swedish scientists have revealed that drinking three cups of coffee a day could be enough to reduce the risk of diabetes.

Published in BMJ Medicine, researchers highlighted that high levels of caffeine in the blood were found to be linked to lower rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Karolinska Institutet’s Dr Susanna Larsn said further studies would be needed to show a link on how calorie-free, caffeinated drinks may “play a role in reducing the risk of obesity”.

“Our findings suggest that caffeine might, at least in part, explain the inverse association between coffee consumption and risk of type 2 diabetes.”

Clinical scientist at Imperial College London, Dr Dipender Gill, says that these findings will direct further studies on whether or not drinking more coffees can help people lose weight.

However, she warns against upping your caffeine intake, “Certainly people shouldn’t start drinking more coffee or tea to try and lose weight, and that’s also because coffee and tea and caffeine can have adverse effects as well.”

"So some people might find it difficult to sleep and some people can get palpitations, so I think, based on this study, people should not change their lifestyle or behaviour, but our findings should be used to direct further research including potential clinical studies."