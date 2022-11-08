The Project

Researchers Have Discovered That Bass Makes People Move More On The Dance Floor

Canadian researchers have discovered low notes make people move more by 11.8% when dancing.

“Drop the base” is a catchphrase popularised by Skrillex’s ‘Cinema’ remix in 2011, referencing the sudden change of rhythm in the bass line after a progressive build-up and taking the DF (dance floor) to the next level.

 

This is something party go-ers have known for millennia, or at least since 2010, but now there is a science to back it up.

 

According to The Guardian, scientists in Canada found when very low frequency (VLF) sound was introduced during a live electronic music gig; people moved more even though they could not hear the frequencies.

 

“This is real-world – real electronic music dance concert – validation that the bass really does make people dance more, and this isn’t just something that comes from our conscious awareness,” said Dr Daniel Cameron, a neuroscientist and first author of the work from McMaster University in Canada.

 

Cameron and his colleagues noted that previous studies proposed music that gets people dancing has more low-frequency sound and that low pitches help people to move in time to the music.

 

According to the Writing in the journal Current Biology, the team reported how they set up an electronic music gig by the Canadian duo Orphx and requested attendees to wear motion-capture headbands before turning on and off specialised VLF speakers every 2.5 minutes during the 55-minute performance.

 

Results from 43 attendees revealed they moved 11.8% more, on average, when the VLF speakers were turned on. Cameron noted this meant people danced more vigorously or with more exaggerated movements.

 

That’s 11.8% more tearing up the rug and dropping it like it’s hot, and it sounds like more fun I’ve ever had in a science lab.

