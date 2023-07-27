Researchers Find That Two Glasses Of Non-Alcoholic Wine Can Slow Down Signs Of Ageing

Scientists from the University of Florida (UF) discovered that dealcoholised wine made from muscadine grapes can improve ageing skin, due to the content of the antioxidant, polyphenols.

This particular wine grape variety is native to the southeastern part of America.

In the study, 17 women between the ages of 40 and 67 were observed over a period of six weeks and had the elasticity and water retention of their skin measured.

The study notes that while there were improvements, there were no changes in wrinkles.

Dr Lindsey Christman, graduate research assistant in the Food Science and Human Nutrition Department at UF, told Medical News Today, “Polyphenols in dealcoholised muscadine wine, such as ellagic acid, anthocyanins, quercetin, and myricetin, [may] decrease UVB-induced protease activation. These proteases are responsible for the loss in elasticity — and increase in sagging — often seen with ageing.”

“The muscadine grape has been found to have a unique polyphenolic profile in comparison to other red wine varieties. As a result, the biological activity may be different in comparison to other types of red wines,” Dr. Christman said.

When asked if grape juice made from muscadine grapes would have the same benefits, Dr Christman explained that there might be something in the dealcoholization process that might alter the chemical make-up of the wine. This means they cannot assume that grape juice would have the same effects as the non-alcoholic wine.

“However, a future study would need to be done with these products in order to confirm,” she added.

And I imagine the participants would have been pretty bummed about being part of a wine-drinking research where they don’t get drunk, but they have their appearance judged at the end of it.