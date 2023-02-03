Researchers Find That Attractive People Won’t Wear Masks

Researchers conducted three questionnaires asking participants about self-perceived attractiveness and mask-wearing intentions in various scenarios.

Researchers from Seoul National University in South Korea carried out the study.

They found that young and middle-aged Americans who view themselves as attractive “believe wearing a mask hinders the opportunities to deliver a favourable impression to others”.

They also found that individuals who do not perceive themselves to be as attractive participate in the “mask attractiveness belief”, that the face coverings enhance their looks.

The average age in all the studies conducted was 33 years old, and men made up about 44% of each study population.

The third study yielded the most interesting find where participants were asked, “in this scenario, do you think others will perceive you as more attractive with a face mask?”

They were also asked, “How much do you want to make a good first impression on others?”

People who were going to a job interview cared more about whether a mask affected their facial attractiveness.

They were asked questions like, “Do you think the interviewers will perceive you as more attractive with a face mask?” and “If wearing a face mask is optional in this interview session, would you wear a face mask during the company interview?”

People who perceived themselves to be attractive were less likely to answer yes.

Researchers concluded, “Overall, we provide a novel finding that self-perceived attractiveness has significant effects on mask-wearing intention via mask attractiveness belief in the post-pandemic of COVID-19.”

“Our findings suggest that mask-wearing can shift from being a self-protection measure during the COVID-19 pandemic to a self-presentation tactic in the post-pandemic era.”