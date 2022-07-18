Researchers Find Gaming Might Be Good For Some Parts Of The Brain

Parents are either going to hate or love this: a new study suggests gaming can actually be good for the brain.

Any parent who has had to tell their kid for 10th time “that’s enough minecrafting, read a book, you’re rotting your brain!” understands the frustration of watching their kid waste away hours on a console.

Video games have a reputation for having negative effects on our physical and mental health.

They also get a bad rap for encouraging kids to spend much of the day sitting on the couch, however a new study finds there could be some mental benefits to gaming.

According to a recent study, spending hours each week playing video games in front of a screen can boost brain activity and, in particular, the cognitive abilities needed for decision making, which is the process of considering all information received through our senses and choosing an appropriate response.

According to the study's authors, video games may even be used as a training tool to hone the brain's ability to make quick decisions, especially in cases when neurological damage has occurred to the brain.

Participants were instructed to press buttons in response to the direction that a group of dots were moving on a display in front of them during the experiment.

Regular video game players responded faster and more accurately, and the subsequent fMRI scans revealed that their brains were also more active in specific regions.

"These results indicate that video game playing potentially enhances several of the subprocesses for sensation, perception and mapping to action to improve decision-making skills," Dhamala and his fellow researcher, physicist Tim Jordan from Georgia State University, wrote in their published paper.

