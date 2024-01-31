Researchers Discover That Our Favourite Aussie Foods Could Be Linked To Alzheimer’s Disease

Researchers at Queensland’s Bond University looked at the diets of 438 Australians, 108 with Alzheimer’s and 330 in a control group.

They found that Alzheimer’s patients were more likely to regularly eat foods like meat pies, sausages, ham, pizza and burgers while consuming fewer fruits and vegetables.

Lead author of the study Tahera Ahmed told The Advertiser, “Alzheimer’s development in the brain begins in middle age and its effects can be attributed to an uncontrolled lifestyle from a younger age.”

“Raising awareness among the youth about the benefits of consuming leafy greens, organic foods, or home-cooked meals is essential, as opposed to regularly indulging in junk or processed foods.

“Such dietary habits impact brain health and contribute to vascular issues and obesity, highlighting the interconnectedness of these health concerns.”

Other studies have revealed that diets full of ultra-processed foods can lead to cognitive impairment later in life.

They found that eating ultra-processed foods may exacerbate cognitive decline and increase the risk of developing dementia.

However, studies also showed that diets like the Mediterranean diet, full of nuts, olive oil, and fruit, can help stave off cognitive decline.

Exercising regularly has also been shown to protect your brain. Dr Helena Popovic told The Advertiser, “Exercise is the number one thing to do to protect your brain. Just 4400 steps a day starts to provide benefits if you’re over the age of 65. Aim for a walking speed of 360 metres in under six minutes or one kilometre in 16 minutes.”