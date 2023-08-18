Researchers Discover Smartwatches Carry Dangerous Traces of Bacteria

Studies show that Apple Watches and Fitbits are covered in dangerous bacteria, especially if you exercise with it on.

One of the most appealing features of these smart watches is to count your steps so you can be the insufferable person in the staffroom gloating about the amount of calories you’ve burnt, or worse, the person holidaying in Europe posting pics of your step count on social media*.

*Side note: #noonecares

This feature that calculates your cardio also increases the amount of bacteria you carry around.

Smart watches are designed to never be taken off, aside from the weekly charge.

This means that if we are wearing this thing 24/7, including when we are at our most sweaty, it is bound to be putrid.

Researchers compared the bacteria found on the cloth, plastic and rubber wristbands to those made of gold and silver, and the results showed that the glitzy option is actually cleaner.

Rubber, cloth and plastic wristbands had astronomical traces of dangerous bacteria, whereas the gold and silver wristbands had close to none. Great news for the wealthy!

The study discovered that 95% of the rubber and plastic wristbands that they tested had traces of a bacteria, and 85% had a strand of bacteria called Staphylococcus, which causes staph infections.

The watches are widely worn, with over 229 million people worldwide donning an Apple Watch, and 120 million wearing a FitBit.

So if you are wearing a smartwatch, especially if it has a plastic, rubber or cloth wristband, it might be time to disinfect it.

Make sure you sit down for that exercise though, because if it’s off, it won’t be counting your steps.