Researchers Confirm That Yes, Humans Can Distinguish Our Dog’s Facial Expressions Accurately

Ever see your dog with a long face? Or wide-eyed and bushy-tailed? Well researchers have found that yes, we can accurately match our dog’s facial expressions with their mood.

Most dog owners think they can read their dog’s faces, when they want treats, when they want a cuddle etc. just by their eyes. However, often we wonder if we are really able to tell what they’re saying, or just making an educated guess. 

A recent study conducted by the University of Florida and Harvard University lead by Professor Harris Friedman has sought to find whether we really can read their expressions, and spoiler alert, we can. 

The study, published in the journal Behavioural Processes, found slight changes, from wide eyes to a lolling tongue, can help to detect six different emotions in dogs. 

Researchers used 105 participants (of the human variety) and showed pictures of three different dog breeds. 

The participants correctly identified feelings of happiness, sadness, curiosity, fear, disgust and anger in the animals.

Professor Harris Friedman said ‘Our findings suggest people can naturally understand their dogs’ emotions from their facial expressions.’

Interestingly, some expressions were more rapidly detected by humans such as ‘anger’, ‘disgust’ and ‘fear’. 

The most easy to spot expression was anger, followed by fear. 

The researchers had expected participants to find difficulty in reading the expressions of a Doberman, as they are often stereotyped as aggressive dogs.

Instead, this was the second best breed for people recognising its emotions, after the Malinois, according to the research published.

