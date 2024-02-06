The Project

Researchers Believe Nose-Picking ‘Partially’ To Blame For Alzheimer’s Disease

A new study has revealed a possible link between Alzheimer’s disease and nose-picking, as researchers believe germs could enter the brain through the nose.

The study published in the academic journal Biomolecules found that “neuroinflammation” in the disease could be caused by viral, bacterial and fungal pathogens “entering the brain through the nose and the olfactory system.

The researchers from Western Sydney University suggested that the shifts in the nasal environment caused by an overgrowth of germs could be the source of chronic, mild brain infections, which can exist without presenting any symptoms.

Over 6 million people are living with Alzheimer’s, predominantly affecting those aged 65 and older.

However, scientists are still unsure what exactly causes the neurodegenerative disease. However, patients typically will present with a buildup of a protein called ‘tau’, which is linked with the body’s immune response.

When these immune cells are alerted by invasions too often, scientists believe that this causes stress on the body, resulting in inflammation, which can cause various diseases.

“One of the lessons learned from COVID-19 is the value of hand hygiene through frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitisers, and we suggest these routine hygienic procedures be mandatory routine procedures for the incurable nose-picker,” the researchers wrote.

