Researcher Says Castrated Males Live Longer Than Their Intact Counterparts

No thanks, Cat. Look, yeah they’re unsightly and sure, they’re so delicate that repositioning oneself in a chair incorrectly can render the man in question useless for hours, but here’s the thing - we need those little happy sacks to make other people.

And if the choice is to die a little prematurely and not see my 90s or have no children, then I’ll take the early death sentence as nature intended, cheers.

At the Hay Festival, Bohannon told the audience castration was a “way to make male mammals live longer”.

This effect was observed in American men in the mid-20th century who were institutionalised, usually because of mental illness, and castrated, and in Korean eunuchs. The castrated men lived longer than their “regularly balled peers”.

Still, no thanks. Also let’s not act like these unsacked fellas were living into their 200s.

The reason behind the suggested removal of the balls, however, is because it was once thought that the average lifespan discrepancy was behavioural and environmental, it now “seems to have something deeply to do with the immune system and cellular repair”, Bohannon said.

Males “get more infections” across their lifespan and “more cancer, and the prognoses in many cases tend to be a bit worse”.

Solid argument, that. Still, absolutely no. And look, maybe that’s why they descend so much in our later years, they’re literally trying to escape from us by making their way to the floor. But still it’s a hard pass.