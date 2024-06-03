The Project

Researcher Finds That Your Zodiac Sign Has Nothing To Do With Your Well-Being

Researchers have found that there's no connection between your astrological birth chart and your mood, leaving Scorpios scratching their heads at what to blame now.

Mohsen Joshanloo, an associate professor of psychology at South Korea's Keimyung University, researched whether there was any real connection between "subjective well-being" and the influence of Western astrological signs.

Joshanloo's findings are sure to devastate astrological girlies across the globe.

Using 12,000 participants of the General Social Survey, which is American-based, Joshanloo analysed how participants gauged their well-being and saw if there was any correlation between it and their zodiac birth sign.

"Well-being was measured across eight components: general unhappiness, depressive symptoms, psychological distress, work dissatisfaction, financial dissatisfaction, perceived dullness of one's life, self-rated health, and unhappiness with marriage," wrote Joshanloo, in a study published in the journal Kyklos.

