Researcher Finds That Your Zodiac Sign Has Nothing To Do With Your Well-Being

Mohsen Joshanloo, an associate professor of psychology at South Korea's Keimyung University, researched whether there was any real connection between "subjective well-being" and the influence of Western astrological signs.

Joshanloo's findings are sure to devastate astrological girlies across the globe.

Using 12,000 participants of the General Social Survey, which is American-based, Joshanloo analysed how participants gauged their well-being and saw if there was any correlation between it and their zodiac birth sign.

"Well-being was measured across eight components: general unhappiness, depressive symptoms, psychological distress, work dissatisfaction, financial dissatisfaction, perceived dullness of one's life, self-rated health, and unhappiness with marriage," wrote Joshanloo, in a study published in the journal Kyklos.