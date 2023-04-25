The Project

Research Shows That World's Greatest Food, Hot Chips, May Lead To Depression

Hot chippies are the comfort food for many, but a recent study shows that there is a link between poor mental health and regular fried food consumption.

A research team in Hangzhou, China, found that frequent consumption of fried foods, especially fried potatoes, was linked with a 12% higher risk of anxiety and 7% higher risk of depression than in people who didn't eat fried foods.

It's a real ‘depression if you do, depression if you don't’ type of situation.

Nutrition experts involved in the study did caveat that the results are preliminary, and it's not necessarily clear whether the fried foods were driving mental health issues or people experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety turned to fried foods.

It's a little bit unclear which came first: the fried chicken or the fried egg.

In the new study, the researchers suggest that acrylamide, a chemical formed during the frying process, especially in fried potatoes, is to blame for the higher risk of anxiety and depression.

Frankly, these new findings are going to cause more depression than hot chips ever did.

Zebrafish are also among the foods that may contribute to an increased likelihood of poor mental health because they contain a large amount of acrylamide.

So next time you're at the drive-thru, and they ask if you'd like Zebrafish with that - you say no.

It'll make you sad at the moment but happier in the long run.

