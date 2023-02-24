The Project

Research Shows That Reducing Social Media Use For Teens Significantly Improves Their Body Image In Just Three Weeks

Teens and young adults that reduce their social media use by 50% may see huge improvements in how they feel about themselves, a new study has found.

In a study published in the journal Psychology of Popular Media, the participants who had reduced their social media use noted a massive improvement in how they regarded their body image and weight after the three-week experiment.

This is compared to the control group who used social media as per usual and saw no change.

Dr Gary Goldfield of the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario Research Institute was the lead author of the study. Goldfield explains, “Adolescence is a vulnerable period for the development of body image issues, eating disorders and mental illness.”

“Youth are spending, on average, between six to eight hours per day on screens, much of it on social media.”

“Social media can expose users to hundreds or even thousands of images and photos every day, including those of celebrities and fashion or fitness models, which we know leads to an internalisation of beauty ideals that are unattainable for almost everyone, resulting in greater dissatisfaction with body weight and shape.”

The experiment involved 220 undergraduate students aged between 17-25.

The participants were required to use social media as they usually would for the first week. Their screen time was tracked and the students provided a daily screenshot.

After the initial week, half of the students were told to cut their social media use to no more than 60 minutes a day. They were required to answer using various statements to explain how they felt about their appearance.

The students who were instructed to restrict their social media use cut it down by roughly 50% to an average of 78 minutes per day, compared to the control group which had an average of 188 minutes of use per day.

Nick Kyrgios Admits He Doesn't Believe That The Pyramids Were Built By Humans On Logan Paul's Podcast

