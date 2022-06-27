The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Research Shows That Outdoor Teaching Leads To Students Performing Better In Tests

Research Shows That Outdoor Teaching Leads To Students Performing Better In Tests

Let them be gumdrop babies; the benefits of early bush learning.

A new study has found that kindergarteners who play outside at the park or on the beach are more likely to do better in math, science, and technology once they have started school.

According to a recent Deakin University study, children aged four and five who attended "bush kinder," where they learn in parks, paddocks, or on the sand, had superior skills in these areas than their classmates who stayed inside.

The study indicated that youngsters between the ages of four and five were more self-assured and likely to ask questions.

I wonder if these questions included, "can we go inside and watch tv?"

The researchers found that when iPads and gendered toys were substituted with nature, girls showed the most improvement in these areas.

According to Chris Speldewinde, a co-author of the study from Deakin University's School of Education, girls absorbed the most STEM knowledge.

According to the Herald Sun, Speldewinde said this was because kids didn't gravitate towards traditional "boy" toys such as trucks and sandpits or "girls'" preferences, including dolls or pretend cooking.

"For girls, in particular, it takes away associations of gendered play and gets kids to be reliant on sticks and rocks for imaginary play."

Bush learning is included in the weekly curriculum of only 150 Victorian kindergartens.

Mr Speldewinde advocated for broader adoption of the weekly program.

Let's hope there is a future for early learning, which involves less pretend baking for little girls and more actual damper cooking for all kids.

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity
NEXT STORY

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Advertisement

Related Articles

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

One of the co-creator of ‘Friends’ has donated $4 million after admitting she is “embarrassed” by the show’s whiteness.
Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Listen up, globetrotters: from 16 January 2023 you’ll have to pay to visit Venice.
Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

A man in Chile has disappeared from his job after he was accidentally paid nearly 300 times his normal salary.
Stefanos Tsitsipas Brands Nick Kyrgios A 'Bully' After Fiery Wimbledon Clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas Brands Nick Kyrgios A 'Bully' After Fiery Wimbledon Clash

Nick Kyrgios has branded Stefanos Tsitsipas soft after the vanquished Greek accused the Australian of being a bully and possessing an "evil side" in a bitter postscript to the pair's explosive third-round Wimbledon clash.
Australia Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Australia Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Australia has surpassed the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, as authorities urge people to remain vigilant against the disease.