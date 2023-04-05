Research Shows That Having A Quick Nap Actually Isn't That Great For You

Everybody loves a break, a cup of tea, a little bickie, pastry, a delicious café latte and even a replenishing power nap.

It's these little islands of peace and solace that help you get through the never-ending horrific nightmare that is work. And it's often thought that these small moments of relaxation help recharge you, and replenish the energy needed to work harder for the rest of the day.

Well, a study published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology has found that little bits of downtime throughout the day do the exact opposite and actually induce 'mental exhaustion'.

The study measured the cognitive function and mood of 18 men aged 23 to 29, taking blood tests and brain scans. Participants did office-like tasks over seven hours and got a nice little ten-minute break after fifty minutes of work.

The study found that the breaks caused mental exhaustion, and they struggled to focus. As Marius Brazaitis from the Lithuanian Sports University and the lead author of the study explained, “Contrary to popular belief, our findings show that taking short breaks during the work day does not improve cognitive function or prevent fatigue."

Plus, all these breaks might be disrupting the flow, and causing task anxiety; as Dr Colin Rigby from Enterprise at Keele Business School told the Daily Mail “…interrupted flow means that time is taken from task time, as you are trying to remember where you were and pick up on the thought processes when you return from the break, making you less efficient.”

So, next time you try to get more breaks at work, don't be surprised if your boss turns around and quotes this study, making you work harder for longer, forcing you to eat your Danish at your desk and have a coffee drip to get your much-needed caffeine.