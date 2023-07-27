Research Shows That Gen Z Don't Wash Their Hands At Music Festivals

New research shows that some people really lean into the germy vibes, with over a fifth of 18 to 24-years-old not washing their hands at festivals.

The British study, by cleaning brand Method, also showed that 26% of Brits only rinse their hands under a tap once a day, if at all, when attending a festival for multiple days.

The top excuses given were a lack of washing facilities (44%) and queues for sinks (28%).

However, one in ten simply claimed, “It’s a festival, I don’t need to”, as though there’s some sort of magical festival fairy protecting you from bacteria.

If you’re spending a few days amongst thousands of people, using portaloos, sweating it up at the main stage without giving your mitts a good clean, don’t be surprised if you go home feeling a bit poorly.

Microbiologist Dr Joe Latimer says, “The biggest vehicle for bacterial infection at festivals is right at our fingertips — literally.”

“Your hands touch all sorts of objects at a festival, then they also touch your face, your mouth and other sensitive parts of the body through which microbes might be able to get in.”

He adds, “The most effective way to target our festival hygiene, and to make sure we mingle only with the microbes we love, is by washing our hands regularly.”

Next festival, prioritise your hand washing; you can even make a game out of it - every time you see glitter, lather up.