Research Shows Drinking Four Cups Of Coffee A Day Could Help You Stay Strong In Old Age

Researchers interviewed 12,500 people in their 50s in Singapore about their coffee and tea intake.

They then followed up with them 20 years later and found that those who drank four cups of coffee or more each day reduced the likelihood of being physically frail in their 70s.

The study published in the Journal of the American Directors Association found that people who drank black or green tea daily reduced the odds of being frail in their old age by 18 per cent, compared to those who did not like to have a cuppa each day.

Black tea drinkers had 12 per cent lower odds, while daily green tea drinkers had 19 per cent lower odds.

There were four components of physical frailty that the researchers looked at. Participants were made to do a handgrip strength test, getting out of a chair to a fixed point a few metres away, and then self-reported measures of weight loss and exhaustion.

Professor Koh Woon Puay of the Healthy Longevity Translational Research Programme at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the University said: "Coffee and tea are mainstay beverages in many societies around the world, including Singapore. Our studies show that consumption of these caffeinated drinks at midlife may be associated with a reduced likelihood of physical frailty in late life.

"However, further studies are still needed to confirm these longitudinal associations and to investigate if these effects on physical frailty are mediated by caffeine or other chemical compounds."

Previous research has found that the antioxidant and inflammatory properties of caffeine have been associated with a reduced risk for diseases that increase frailty, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and neurodegenerative diseases.

More research would be needed to identify the actual ingredients and mechanisms underlying the association between coffee tea and the physical function of humans.