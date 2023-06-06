Research Shows Couples Who Sleep Apart May Actually Be Stronger Than Those Who Sleep Together

Anyone who has slept in a room with someone who is snoring understands just how frustrating that can be.

Of course, it can be even harder to control that frustration when the person snoring is your husband or wife because you love them (of course), but you also love getting eight hours of sleep. It’s this frustration that can lead to guilt and irritability from both parties, which can sadly cause some couples to split up. That’s why experts advise that it might be best for couples facing this difficulty to sleep in different rooms.

Now, there is a big social stigma around couples who sleep in separate rooms. The presumption around them is that their relationship is very much on the rocks.

But, a professor of circadian neuroscience at the University of Oxford, Russell Foster, claims that sleeping apart can actually save a relationship by helping both parties have a better night’s sleep.

Speaking to The Guardian, Foster said that for some couples being in different bedrooms is the “beginning of a new relationship” because it can make both partners “happier, more responsive to each other [and] less irritable.”

This is true, even for couples that don’t face the problem of snoring. Think about those times when your partner has to wake up at 5 am to catch an early flight, and when that alarm goes off in the middle of your REM sleep you wake up confused, disoriented and irrationally angry at your partner for making this your problem too. The point is, sleeping in different rooms on some nights can be useful for everyone.

Of course, there are some couples that will find it hard to overcome the strange feeling of sleeping alone, particularly if they’ve been with their snoring partner for a long time. Ear plugs, sleep apnoea masks and white noise machines can do the job for some, but for others, there’s nothing like a bit of time apart that makes the heart grow fonder.

For some couples, sleeping apart can actually save their relationship, and it can have a high chance of success.