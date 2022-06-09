Research Says You Should Throw Out That Sickly Plant For Your Wellbeing

The Royal Horticultural Society and the University of Reading have found that being around poorly plants could be worse than having none at all.

The joint research found that struggling plants should be removed from the home or office to not harm the mental health of occupants.

Participants were asked to rate a number of common household plants and asked to rate their beauty and how well they thought it would impact air quality.

One of the plants featured, a neglected palm, “was the least attractive, least preferred plant and participants thought the appearance was unhealthy and depressing,” according to the study authors.

“This important finding shows that to benefit occupants’ wellbeing, sick or dead plants should be removed from the indoor environment,” the authors concluded in the study.

The authors, published in the Building and Environment journal, also said participants believed healthier pants helped the air quality more, while sickly plants made them believe the air quality was poor.

It was also found participants might have a spike in stress levels around unhealthy plants, while healthy and pleasing-looking plants improved their wellbeing.