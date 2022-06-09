The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Research Says You Should Throw Out That Sickly Plant For Your Wellbeing

Research Says You Should Throw Out That Sickly Plant For Your Wellbeing

If you have a home filled with plants, but they aren’t bringing you joy, it may be because they are sickly or dead.

The Royal Horticultural Society and the University of Reading have found that being around poorly plants could be worse than having none at all.

The joint research found that struggling plants should be removed from the home or office to not harm the mental health of occupants.

Participants were asked to rate a number of common household plants and asked to rate their beauty and how well they thought it would impact air quality.

One of the plants featured, a neglected palm, “was the least attractive, least preferred plant and participants thought the appearance was unhealthy and depressing,” according to the study authors.

“This important finding shows that to benefit occupants’ wellbeing, sick or dead plants should be removed from the indoor environment,” the authors concluded in the study.

The authors, published in the Building and Environment journal, also said participants believed healthier pants helped the air quality more, while sickly plants made them believe the air quality was poor.

It was also found participants might have a spike in stress levels around unhealthy plants, while healthy and pleasing-looking plants improved their wellbeing.

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.