Research Says Having A Similar Body Odour Can Form Friendships Faster

The saying is “opposites attract,” but this couldn’t be further from the truth when it comes to same-sex friendships.

According to a new study by the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, existing pairs of same-sex, non-romantic friends who reported having clicked when they first met emitted similar odours.

“I feel comfortable to conclude now that there is chemistry in social chemistry,” study co-author and Weizmann neurobiologist Inbal Ravreby told The Scientist.

Maybe you got along so well with your friends because you all smell the same.

Researchers conducted the study with 20 existing pairs of same-sex friends between the ages of 22 and 39, in which both members of a pair reported having a strong connection upon meeting.

To conduct the test, researchers had to harvest participants’ body odour, which sounds like something out of a sci-fi movie.

Participants were each provided with unscented soap and a T-shirt and ensured they all avoided scented products and foods that influenced body odour.

The odour that was trapped in the shirts was then evaluated by a commercially available electronic nose, which uses chemical sensors to determine the components of gas.

To help validate the electronic nose’s predictions, the participants were asked to smell the T-shirts of other participants and were asked to guess, if any, were from the person they said they had a good relationship with.

To further enhance the test, all participants were asked to then rate strangers of the same sex on how well they meshed with each partner.

Across all tested cases, a correlation was found between participants’ body odour and how well each partner got along, proving that opposites don’t attract.

So, the next time you’re out with a group of strangers, try and give them a sniff, maybe you’ll become really good friends.