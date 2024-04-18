Research Reveals The Way You Walk Could Indicate How Well You’ll Sleep

The study conducted at George Mason University and strapped motion sensors to a group of 123 young adults.

Researchers polled participants’ sleeping habits and then sent them on a two minute walk around an oval track with the motion sensors attached to their bodies.

The data was then fed through an AI learning algorithm to identify 100 different gait characteristics.

Researchers discovered that people who moved their hips more, slouched more and had irregularly timed steps were more likely to be poor sleepers.

They found that poor sleepers had less rotation of the lower spine, which can appear like a slouch. Poor sleepers also tended to have more pelvic tilt angle changes, meaning their hips moved more. They also had more trouble maintaining a consistent speed.

These behaviours also made the participant more likely to get injured while walking.

“Poor sleepers may display very subtle changes in gait normally associated with difficulty initiating and maintaining gait speed. Notably, these gait patterns are similar to individuals who are at a higher risk for lower extremity injuries or walking more slowly,” the study, published in journal Sleep Science, read.

Study lead Joel Martin, a kinesiologist at George Mason University, told the Daily Mail that they used motion sensing technology and AI to determine the difference between the two groups, but you could probably see these differences in real life.

“Most people probably do this sleep-negative walk on a daily basis without really thinking about it,” he said.