Research Reveals The Dirtiest Beaches In Sydney

Data from the NSW government’s water testing program, Beachwater, has revealed the dirtiest places to swim in Sydney.

The samples from 214 water sites in NSW, 97 of those in Sydney, were tested for enterococci bacteria.

Ocean beaches are tested all year round, and the NSW Department of Planning and Environment has released the results from May to September.

One in five of NSW’s beaches, lakes and lagoons received a ‘poor’ or ‘very poor rating’.

A poor rating means the water is “susceptible to faecal pollution”. While the results take 24-48 hours to process, swimmers can use rainfall data to forecast contamination levels.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Environment Minister James Griffin said the results were “not surprising”.

“Given NSW just experienced the wettest summer in a decade and Sydney is experiencing its wettest month on record,” Griffin said.

Coogee Beach in the eastern suburbs of Sydney was the only surf beach in Sydney to receive a ‘poor rating’.

But Rose Bay in the CBD and Bayview Baths and Northbridge Baths all were downgraded from last year’s rating. Narrabeen Lagoon on the northern beaches was also among Sydney’s worst-rated swimming spots.

Polluted beaches in Sydney have almost doubled since last year due to the consistent rainfall.

Ukraine Is Ten Times Poorer Since The Start Of The War, Says World Bank

