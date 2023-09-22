Research Reveals That We Actually Feel Love In Our Brains More Than Anywhere Else

Researchers at Aalto University have created a map that shows where in the body different types of love are felt and how strongly they are experienced.

First, they surveyed hundreds of participants about how they experienced 27 different types of love. These included romantic, sexual, parental, and love for friends, strangers, nature, God, or themself.

The team asked participants where they felt the types of love in their body and how intense the feeling was physically and mentally. They also had to colour in a body silhouette to show where they felt the types of love and to rate the closeness of each type.

Their findings, published in Philosophical Psychology, show that all types were felt strongly in the head, but they differed throughout the rest of the body. The strongest forms of love were felt most widely throughout the body.

Philosopher Pärttyli Rinne coordinated the study, and says that the team were intrigued by the fact that all the different types of love are felt in the head.

Rinne notes that there are cultural differences in love, saying ‘If the same study were done in a highly religious community, love for God might be the most strongly experienced love of all. Similarly, if the subjects were parents in a relationship, as in our ongoing brain study project, love for children could be the strongest type of love’.

