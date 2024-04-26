Research Reveals That 92 Minutes Is The Perfect Movie Length

2,000 Americans were polled, and the results revealed that only 2 percent of people thought that films should be longer than 2 and a half hours, while 15 percent believed 2 hours is a suitable length of time. However, the vast majority would like films to be kept under the 2-hour mark, with 92 minutes coming up as the ideal movie length.

So, while 92 minutes equates to watching one and a half episodes of The Project, or around 170 TikTok videos, the 92-minute film is more of a rarity.

But don’t stress, as we have picked out the top five for you for your next movie night.

Trainspotting, coming in at 93 minutes (but you don’t need to watch all the credits) see a young Ewan McGregor, an incredible soundtrack and be traumatised by the baby scene.

Borat. Yes, it is only 84 minutes, but pause the movie for a few minutes to see translate some of Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Kazakh” speeches to figure out what he is actually saying, and rewind the nude scene again to see just how gross it is

Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Bang on the 92 minutes, Steve Martin and the late great John Candy. Watch it and wake up every morning saying to your partner “Those aren’t pillows.”

Chopper. The movie that broke Eric Bana and gave comedian Heath Franklin a career afterwards. Fun fact, comedian Dave O’Neil tried to talk his mate Eric Bana out of doing it, saying “No one wants to see you be a serious actor, do a Poida movie instead.”

The Lion King. Technically only 88 minutes but you will pause it a few times to google which actor is doing the voices, is Jonathan Taylor Thomas actually singing, plus “whatever happened to Johnathan Taylor Thomas?”. A great way to spend 92 minutes.