Research Is Underway To See If Smart Watches Can Track Disease and Pandemic Threats

The scientists will use consumer-grade smartwatches to observe if they can track any early signs of infection by measuring a person's sleep, skin temperature, breathing and heart rate.

By measuring these vital signs, they hope to teach an artificial intelligence algorithm to determine when someone is getting sick.

Volunteers who sign up for the study will have their most intimate details measured, all in the name of science.

Though this presents quite a significant trade-off of privacy, defence scientists say the benefits outweigh the negatives.

One major benefit would be that the research could lead to a monitoring system that could either slow or even prevent another pandemic.

Axel Bender, who leads a group of scientists at the Australian government's Defence Science and Technology Group spoke to the ABC, "You would not need to lock down anymore because you would just break infection pathways so early," Dr Bender said.