Research Has Shown That Men Age Quicker Than Women

Around the world, on average, women are believed to outlive men, but new research suggests the life expectancy and ageing gap is narrowing between men and women.

New research, which was carried out in collaboration with the University of Jyväskylä and the University of Helsinki, found that the life expectancy for women is, on average, five years longer than men in Finland but also suggests the life expectancy and ageing gap is narrowing.

 

According to neuroscience.com, the study investigated whether there are differences in biological ageing between men and women and whether lifestyle factors explain the differences. These differences were examined in young and older adults.

 

“We found that men are biologically older than women of the same chronological age, and the difference is considerably larger in older participants,” says Anna Kankaanpää, a doctoral researcher at the Gerontology Research Centre and the Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences.

 

While the life expectancy and age gap are narrowing, according to every tabloid ever, male celebrities continue to expand the age gap when it comes to dating.

 

Which makes the age gap between Leonardo Di Caprio and his girlfriends even bigger than we first thought.

 

The narrowing of the age gap results suggests that the decline in smoking among men partly explains why the sex gap in life expectancy has narrowed in recent decades.

 

To summarise, in comparison to women, men were biologically older and, in general, they had unhealthier life habits. 

 

Yet, women are the ones who can grow a second nervous system in their stomach while taking on more duties around the home and get paid 14.1% less than men.

 

I think it’s clear who the superior sex is. 

Prince William Dethroned As Vin Diesel Crowned 'Hottest Bald Man' Of 2022

