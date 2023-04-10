Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

If you ask any wine expert, they'll tell you that for a wine to be enjoyable, it has to be balanced; the tannins must be evenly poised with the acidity, the fruitiness must be subtle, the oak must be soft on the palate and the glass must be delicately swirled and sniffed before sipped.

But, one thing these pompous nerds don't tell you is that for a wine to be enjoyed, the drinker has to also be in a good mood.

This has led to some scientists and wine experts coining the Provencal Rosé Paradox, based on the realisation that drinking rosé in Provence, where it originates, tastes better than when you drink the same wine elsewhere.

Because, as it turns out, when you're sitting sipping on wine in the French Riviera looking over the coast of St Tropez, you tend to be happier and more relaxed. I know; who knew?

Well, this feeling of happiness translates into you actually enjoying the wine more.

"The same wine can taste so different, depending on the situation in which we happen to find ourselves… Many of us are familiar with the experience of enjoying rosé wine in the South of France," Oxford University's Professor Charles Spence told the Daily Mail.

"It can taste so wonderful that we buy a few bottles to bring back home and share with friends on a cold winter night.

"Only it is very often a disappointment – the wine tastes different, somehow much less enjoyable."

This is pretty clear evidence that living in the UK makes you miserable.

Professor Spence surveyed 2000 people and found that 62% of respondents enjoyed the taste of food and drank more when they were dining out with friends compared to when they were at home.

This could mean that those people are terrible cooks.

However, 58% also added that having dinner with someone they don't like can ruin the taste of a meal for them.

What the good professor is describing here is a gastrophyiscs theory called the 'social facilitation effect', which states that we enjoy food and drink more if we're having a good time and in the presence of people we like.

So, next time you're out for dinner with friends and one of them complains about the wine, you should absolutely take that as a personal insult, and perhaps you need to lift the quality of your conversation in order to make the wine taste better.

"The social situations we are in can really influence the way we experience taste – enjoyment which comes from a preferred social interaction will automatically boost our mood, meaning our ability to appreciate flavour is significantly increased," Professor Spence added.

In other words, if you want to enjoy some wine, you don't need to spend thousands on a bottle of 1958 Grange.

Just get your best friends together and drink a bag of goon while on holiday in Tuscany, and it'll be the best wine you've ever had.