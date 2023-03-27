The Project

Research Has Discovered That Being Exposed To Other People’s Sweat Could Help Reduce Social Anxiety

Recent studies have found that there may be a sweaty solution to social anxiety.

Elisa Vigna of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, led the research that found individuals who suffer from social anxiety could benefit from mindfulness therapy paired with exposure to odours from other people’s sweat.

“The results of our preliminary study show that combining these chemo-signals with mindfulness therapy seems to produce better results in treating social anxiety than can be achieved by mindfulness therapy alone,” she explained.

Forty-eight women who suffered from social anxiety were required to complete a mindfulness session, either exposed to body odour or clean air.

The sweat was collected from volunteers who watched either a ‘happy’ or ‘fearful’ movie. The scary movies included The Grudge, while the happy movies included Mr Bean’s Holiday and Sister Act. Researchers wanted to see if the sweat from the different emotional states changed how effective the treatment was.

“We found that the women in the group exposed to sweat from people who had been watching funny or fearful movies responded better to mindfulness therapy than those who hadn’t been exposed.

“We were a little surprised to find that the emotional state of the person producing the sweat didn’t differ in treatment outcomes - sweat produced while someone was happy had the same effect as someone who had been scared by a movie clip.”

Participants who were exposed to body odours saw a 39% reduction in social anxiety. Those in fresh air only saw a 17% reduction in anxiety.

“So there may be something about human chemo-signals in sweat generally which affects the response to treatment. It may be that simply being exposed to the presence of someone else has this effect, but we need to confirm this.”

The researchers hope to find a new treatment to increase “the effectiveness of standalone e-health interventions” to help those who experience social anxiety.

