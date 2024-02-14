Research Finds Young Men Are Paying For Dates 9 Out Of 10 Times

A report from The New York Times found that Gen Z Americans are increasingly on the side with traditional dating etiquette.

The report cited a study published in Psychological Reports, where 552 students were asked whether they expected the man or woman to pay for a date.

Researchers found that while men were paying the majority of the time, women were only paying around 2 per cent of the time, and the bill split about 8 per cent; however, splitting became more common on subsequent dates.

While only 55 per cent of women surveyed expected men to foot the bill, almost 80 per cent of men anticipated paying for the first date.

Shanhong Luo, a professor behind the research, told The New York Times that the findings showed regardless of whether the subject had progressive views, the traditional expectation of gender roles often shone through.

“The findings strongly showed that the traditional pattern is still there,” Dr. Luo said.

One reason for this, Dr Luo suggested, is how awkward dates can be.

“Regardless of what you believe in, you’ll do what the norm says you do,” Dr Luo said