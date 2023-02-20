The Project

Research Finds Wearing High Heels May Actually Have Some Health Benefits

In today's world of creature comforts, from preheated toilet seats to automatic salt grinders that light up where the salt is landing, it has never been easier to be comfortable.

But new research has revealed that putting up with discomforts could be beneficial for our health in the long run.

According to a Daily Mail article published on February 20, we need to refrain from the quick fix.

This means not scratching the itch (They say it could lead to a “scratch cycle” and inflame the skin even further), sleeping without a pillow (Apparently this will decrease wrinkles) and taking cold showers (this is to improve your immune system and circulation, but also sounds like an excuse from selfish housemates who has used up all the hot water first).

But the one that has raised the most eyebrows amongst the staff at The Project is that high heels improve your sex life. And the answer isn’t “because they look good”.

A study of 66 women by urologist Dr Maria Cerruto of the University of Verona found that women whose feet were angled in a way that replicated two-inch heels had more relaxed pelvic floor muscles. The angle also made it the ideal position for the pelvic muscles to contract and improve strength.

Not only was this beneficial for staving off incontinence but it also leads to stronger orgasms as the pelvic floor muscles contract.

So in a world where we think that size matters, remember the key to a longer orgasm is just two inches.

