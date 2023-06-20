The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Research Finds US Women Find It Harder To Sleep Than Men

Research Finds US Women Find It Harder To Sleep Than Men

A recent poll by the US National Sleep Foundation found women were significantly more likely than men to have challenges sleeping.

If you thought the gender pay gap was bad, brace yourselves for the gender sleep gap.

Experts say it's due to a range of factors, and hormones seem to be the bane of most women's existence, playing a huge role in stopping many from getting solid eight hours.

Fiona Baker, director of the Human Sleep Research Program at SRI International, says hormonal changes in young women can cause sleep disturbances.

Then, symptoms during pregnancy, especially true during the first and third trimesters, can impact sleep. Followed by the sleeping difficulties that come with caring for a newborn.

Then, the hormone horror continues during the years leading up to and during menopause with hot flashes.

Postmenopausal women are also at higher risk for developing obstructive sleep apnoea. So the sleep never begins, but the nightmare never ends!

Women are also at increased risk for certain mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, which can impact sleep.

Luckily, Baker says effective solutions are available. Cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia is widely recognised as the best first-line treatment, and hormone replacement therapy is considered the most effective way to treat hot flashes.

Unfortunately, the treatment isn't as easy if your sleep disturbance is because of your partner storing like a jackhammer.

Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post
NEXT STORY

Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post

Jennifer Lopez Shares Steamy Photo Of Husband Ben Affleck In Father’s Day Tribute Post

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a Father’s Day appreciation post for her husband, Ben Affleck, and the internet was divided.
A Man Gets Revenge On A Plane Passenger's Smelly Feet

A Man Gets Revenge On A Plane Passenger's Smelly Feet

A man on a plane has taken revenge on a passenger sitting behind him after pouring his drink on her 'smelly feet'.
Frustrated Mum Blames IKEA Toy System For Her Kid’s Messy Room

Frustrated Mum Blames IKEA Toy System For Her Kid’s Messy Room

One Brisbane mum has taken to social media to vent her frustrations about IKEA furniture being the reason for her kids’ messy rooms.
London Family Advertises New Dog Nanny Job, Paying A Cool $190,000

London Family Advertises New Dog Nanny Job, Paying A Cool $190,000

Who the Kensington-based family are, we have no idea, but naturally, our interest has been piqued.
Cat Mum Throws Baby Shower For Her Fur Baby

Cat Mum Throws Baby Shower For Her Fur Baby

One cat mum has thrown an epic baby shower for her pregnant fur baby that would rival any for a human.