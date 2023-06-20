Research Finds US Women Find It Harder To Sleep Than Men

If you thought the gender pay gap was bad, brace yourselves for the gender sleep gap.

Experts say it's due to a range of factors, and hormones seem to be the bane of most women's existence, playing a huge role in stopping many from getting solid eight hours.

Fiona Baker, director of the Human Sleep Research Program at SRI International, says hormonal changes in young women can cause sleep disturbances.

Then, symptoms during pregnancy, especially true during the first and third trimesters, can impact sleep. Followed by the sleeping difficulties that come with caring for a newborn.

Then, the hormone horror continues during the years leading up to and during menopause with hot flashes.

Postmenopausal women are also at higher risk for developing obstructive sleep apnoea. So the sleep never begins, but the nightmare never ends!

Women are also at increased risk for certain mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, which can impact sleep.

Luckily, Baker says effective solutions are available. Cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia is widely recognised as the best first-line treatment, and hormone replacement therapy is considered the most effective way to treat hot flashes.

Unfortunately, the treatment isn't as easy if your sleep disturbance is because of your partner storing like a jackhammer.