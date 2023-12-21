Research Finds That More Penile Fractures Occur At Christmas Than Any Other Time Of Year

Urologists at the Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich said that such incidents are a medical emergency and “often heralded by an audible crack followed by severe pain.” Sounds like a Christmas cracker I want no part of.

Such injuries occur when the erect penis is bent in ways it wasn’t meant to, and it seems that Christmas (along with weekends and the summer months) is a time for being a little more adventurous and overzealous than usual.

According to the urologists, in addition to the "audible crack" and "severe pain", one can expect to experience a loss of erection, as well as severe swelling and bruising. Loss of erection but there’s severe swelling? Ok never mind.

The doctors believe that because the study used German hospital data and that Germans don’t celebrate New Year as widely as they do Christmas, New Year’s Eve was not as high risk for willy snapping as one would expect.

The team added, “If every day was like Christmas, 43% more penile fractures would have occurred in Germany from 2005 onwards."

Bet the lads from Wizzard are rethinking their song ‘I wish it could be Christmas every day’.