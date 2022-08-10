The Project

Research Finds Spiders Do Sleep, And Even Better, They Have Dreams

Great news for potential, teeny-tiny bed manufacturers.

Researchers in Germany have concluded that spiders do in fact sleep, and in a similar way to humans. And no, they didn’t just use microscopes to make sure spiders didn’t have really, really, really small bags under their eyes.

The spiders were studied under an infrared camera, and were discovered to twitch during sleep. Which, to be fair, might have been caused by the fact they were being studied under an infrared camera.

The dozing arachnids displayed 'periodic bouts of retinal movements' coupled with 'limb twitching and leg curling', which is akin to REM sleep in humans. Meaning,  spiders may have dreams.

That’s right: even spiders could be waking up in the morning, thinking “Why did I think it was perfectly reasonable that my Uncle Larry was a dinosaur made of chocolate who could fly?” Even spiders have to think twice about eating cheese before bed.

It raises all sorts of new questions I hadn’t considered. Can spiders have nightmares? Do they dream of hundreds of tiny humans crawling all over their bodies?

And: Can spiders have wet dreams? Oh my god. Maybe that’s their web! Yuck! One important point the researchers didn’t touch upon was the quality of sleep that spiders have. Spiders can lay between 2 and 1000 eggs. I struggle to have good sleep with ONE kid. I can’t imagine getting up every 30 seconds, and helping 200 babies use the potty.

