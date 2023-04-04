Research Finds Smelling Peppermint Can Reduce Your Road Rage

In a study published in Human Psychopharmacology: Clinical & Experiment, researchers have found that drivers who smelt the essential oil peppermint displayed fewer aggressive driving behaviours.

“I have been researching the effects of the aromas of essential oils on human behaviour for twenty years,” study author, Mark Moss, said. Moss is the Head of the Department of Psychology at Northumbria University.

“My main interests have been focused on memory and mood, but recently a student (Jasmine Ho) suggested that mood effects might impact in applied settings such as driving,” Moss explains.

The study gathered 50 participants that were randomly assigned to peppermint aroma conditions or no aroma. They then used a “city car driving” simulation software which triggered aggression in participants.

“As we have a virtual reality driving simulator in the department, this seems an interesting avenue to explore. We chose peppermint as a suitable aroma to explore as it has previously been shown to reduce sleepiness in drivers and also because it has a mild calming effect.”

Researchers found that those driving in the simulation with the peppermint aroma exhibited fewer aggressive driving behaviours compared to those with no aroma.

“The impact of aroma inhalation on human behaviour is not particularly large but should not be overlooked,” Moss told Psypost.

“Aggressive driving is an aspect of human behaviour that is becoming increasingly problematic, and any intervention that might reduce it is of value. Many drivers use in-car scent devices, and it seems reasonable to employ ones that might improve driving behaviour as well as being pleasant."

However, more research would need to be conducted in regard to longer drives, aroma dosage and how long the scent needs to be present.

“The driving simulation was quite short. What might happen on longer journeys? Does the aroma need to be present constantly or intermittently? It may be that intermittent dispersal might be more effective.”