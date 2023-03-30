Research Finds Link Between Tropical Holiday And Improved Mental Health And Not Even Bali Belly Can Stop It

Researchers Tanja Laukkala and colleagues surveyed Finnish travellers returning from Benin, West Africa, as part of a clinical field trial testing an oral diarrhoeal vaccine.

But the results also found that most participants also experienced increased psychological well-being after their tropical vacation.

The results of a questionnaire filled out by the participants showed they had poorer psychological well-being before their holiday compared to during and after.

While the feelings of increased well-being faded after about a month, those who vacationed during winter months experienced longer-lasting benefits.

Even getting traveller’s diarrhoea didn’t affect the psychological effects. While 71 per cent of the participants experienced traveller’s diarrhoea, their psychological well-being was not affected.