Research Finds Link Between Tropical Holiday And Improved Mental Health And Not Even Bali Belly Can Stop It

If you’re in the holiday-planning mode to escape the winter, research has found a tropical getaway may be the best place to improve mental health while on vacation.

Researchers Tanja Laukkala and colleagues surveyed Finnish travellers returning from Benin, West Africa, as part of a clinical field trial testing an oral diarrhoeal vaccine.

But the results also found that most participants also experienced increased psychological well-being after their tropical vacation.

The results of a questionnaire filled out by the participants showed they had poorer psychological well-being before their holiday compared to during and after.

While the feelings of increased well-being faded after about a month, those who vacationed during winter months experienced longer-lasting benefits.

Even getting traveller’s diarrhoea didn’t affect the psychological effects. While 71 per cent of the participants experienced traveller’s diarrhoea, their psychological well-being was not affected.

