Research Finds Fake Smiling Actually Does Make You Happier

Researchers at Stanford University in California collected data from 3,878 participants across 19 different countries to assess whether faking a smile could actually benefit your mood.

Their findings suggested it actually can.

The concept of faking a smile and it influencing your mood is known as the ‘facial feedback hypothesis’.

It has been a long-standing debate among psychology researchers.

As part of the study, a third of participants were asked to hold a pen in their mouth, a third were asked to mimic facial expressions seen in photos of smiling actors, and the final third were given instructions to move the corners of their lips towards their ears and lift their cheeks using only the muscles in their face.

In each group, half the participants performed the task while looking at cheerful images of puppies, kittens, flowers, and fireworks, and the other half simply saw a blank screen.

They also saw these same types of images while directed to use a neutral facial expression.

In order to disguise the goal of the trial, the researchers mixed in several other small physical tasks and asked participants to solve simple math problems.

At the end of each task, participants rated how happy they were feeling.

Once the data was analysed, the scientists saw there was a noticeable increase in happiness from participants mimicking smiling photographs or pulling their mouths toward their ears.

Whilst they note it was a small increase, it is significant enough to consider it beneficial to improving mood.