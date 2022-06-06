Research Finds Children’s Manners Have Suffered Due To Lockdowns

With four and five-year-olds missing kindergarten during lockdowns around the country, their social skills have been left impacted.

Making friends, listening, and problem-solving are all key skills you learn in those early years, but for students who missed out on kinder, the struggle is real when it comes to a full day of structured routine.

Pauline George from St Peter Julian Eymard Primary School told the Herald Sun, “It’s taking longer to teach them these basic skills. We’ve lowered our expectations of these kids with increased ‘brain breaks’,” she said.

“They’re coming in still focused on themselves and haven’t moved into that phase of playing together rather than playing side-by-side.”

Professor Louise Paatsch from Deakin University’s School of Education said preliminary research showed students do not know how to interpret their peers’ behaviour or co-operate during group work.

“What we need is to really look now at children’s interactions with their peers, how kids use language to enter a group, start a conversation, how they react when somebody greets them,” she said.

“Our research now is also looking at how children and young people will be able to negotiate these new skills and how they use vocabulary.”