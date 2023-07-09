The Project

Research Finds Back Pain May Not Be As Related To Bad Posture As First Thought

Apparently the idea that back pain is linked to posture is outdated and has nothing to do with the way we sit or slouch over our keyboards for most of our waking life.

Peter O'Sullivan, musculoskeletal physiotherapist at the Curtin School of Allied Health told ABC RN’s Life Matters that there’s “very little evidence” to support claims that spinal health is linked to posture. 

"When we looked at the relationship between [slumped sitting], the so-called 'problem posture', there was almost no relationship between that and pain," Professor O'Sullivan says. 

He added that bad posture isn’t necessarily a bad thing if that happens to be a person’s natural position. 

Professor, there’s nothing natural about the way I contort myself on my couch while watching Netflix with my dog, but do continue. 

The age old trope of standing and sitting upright being linked to strength and elegance and even good manners is so entrenched in us, but according to Professor O’Sullivan, as little place in scientific standing for links to chronic back pain. 

Sports and exercise physiotherapist Andrew Smythe says the connection is so "embedded" in society and medicine that it's tough to shift.

Dr Siân Cole, a clinical and health psychologist, says the condition has an important connection to the brain. 

"It is a complex phenomenon that I think a lot of people don't understand, which is why pain is a lot more complicated than just what chair you use."

Dr Cole says that those who experience chronic back pain often are people who are predisposed to mental illness or stress. 

I maintain, though that if I lay on my stomach and prop myself up with my elbows for more than 10 minutes, my back will be in bits for the rest of the day. 

