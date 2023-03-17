The Project

Research Finds Australians Spend $580 A Year EACH On Bottled Water, That's A Lot Of Hydration

Most of us can access extremely good, safe drinking water straight from the tap, so why are Aussies spending so much on bottled water?

A new report from the United Nations has revealed bottled water costs an average of about $5.40 per unit in Australia, the highest in the world and almost double what it costs in North America and Europe.

Despite paying more than anyone else in the world for bottled water, the quench for water remains one of the highest.

On average, Aussies spent around $580 buying 504 litres of bottled water in 2021, the world's second-highest consumption rate, per capita, behind Singapore.

According to AAP,  Sydney Water say tap water comes in well under one cent a litre, so why are Aussies willing to pay so much for a product that is significantly more expensive and worse for the environment?

The Australian Beverages Council say the answer is convenience.

"We buy it when we're on the go, largely," a council spokeswoman told AAP.

It was also suggested that the relatively smaller population of the country could play a factor.

"Maybe its purchasing power ... larger population usually goes with better purchasing power," the spokeswoman said. 

"The other thing I could say is that because Aussies tend to drink water on the go, they are often purchasing in convenience stores where prices are maybe not as low as you could get in a larger retail environment."

Professor Stuart Khan, a water quality expert from the University of NSW, explained that most Australians can access extremely good, safe drinking water straight from the tap and "there is no public health or water quality advantage in drinking bottled water".

